Cello Health’s (CLL) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Cello Health (LON:CLL) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cello Health in a report on Thursday.

Get Cello Health alerts:

LON CLL opened at GBX 138 ($1.82) on Friday. Cello Health has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.27. The company has a market capitalization of $146.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Cello Health Company Profile

Cello Health plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health segment offers market research, consulting, and communications services principally to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cello Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cello Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.