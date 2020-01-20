Centerra Gold’s (CAGDF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS:CAGDF opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

