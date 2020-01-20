Centerstate Bank (CSFL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect Centerstate Bank to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, analysts expect Centerstate Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

CSFL opened at $24.48 on Monday. Centerstate Bank has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,398.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.