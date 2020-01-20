Centrica (LON:CNA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Centrica (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Centrica to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Centrica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 93.53 ($1.23).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 92.86 ($1.22) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

