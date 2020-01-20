Charter Communications (CHTR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR):

1/16/2020 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/16/2020 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $540.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $500.00.

1/4/2020 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $490.00 to $495.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/27/2019 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2019 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $502.73 on Monday. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $279.33 and a twelve month high of $517.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.04. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,434 shares of company stock worth $2,103,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

