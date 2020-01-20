Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $540.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $500.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $460.76.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $502.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.04. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $279.33 and a 52 week high of $517.07.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,797 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

