Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Charter Communications to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.76.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $502.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $483.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.04. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $279.33 and a 12 month high of $517.07.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,797 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Charter Communications by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

