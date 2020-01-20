Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAKE. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.38.

CAKE stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $32,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $159,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 349,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after buying an additional 267,629 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3,762.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 246,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 240,390 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 238,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,478,000 after buying an additional 179,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

