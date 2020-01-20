Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $13.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.44 to $14.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.23 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $890.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $904.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $820.03.

NYSE:CMG opened at $878.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $837.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $804.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $509.63 and a 52-week high of $879.00.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total value of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

