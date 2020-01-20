Chorus Aviation Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.80.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$351.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.00 million.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.29.

CHR opened at C$8.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.84. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$6.74 and a one year high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total value of C$98,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$506,157.08.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.