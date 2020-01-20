Cineworld Group’s (CINE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 305 ($4.01).

Shares of CINE stock opened at GBX 190.50 ($2.51) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 226.16. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 188.40 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24).

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03). Also, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £97,610 ($128,400.42).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

