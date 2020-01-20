Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,035.50 ($26.78).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,297.55 ($30.22) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,171.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,112.38. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07).

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.