Cohen & Steers (CNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Cohen & Steers to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CNS opened at $66.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $68.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $133,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

