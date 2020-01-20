Comparing Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) and Restaurant Brands International (OTCMKTS:QSR)

Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of Star Buffet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Star Buffet has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Buffet and Restaurant Brands International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Buffet $26.04 million 0.02 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Restaurant Brands International $5.36 billion 3.57 $612.00 million $2.63 24.38

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Star Buffet.

Profitability

This table compares Star Buffet and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Buffet -5.62% N/A -8.22% Restaurant Brands International 11.64% 32.20% 5.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Star Buffet and Restaurant Brands International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Buffet 0 0 0 0 N/A Restaurant Brands International 1 8 16 0 2.60

Restaurant Brands International has a consensus target price of $76.82, suggesting a potential upside of 19.79%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than Star Buffet.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Star Buffet on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Buffet

Star Buffet, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. As of July 19, 2018, it operated 27 restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, and BuddyFreddys names. Star Buffet, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,846 TH restaurants, 17,796 BK restaurants, and 3,102 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

