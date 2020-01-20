ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

COP stock opened at $65.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

