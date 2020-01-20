Contrasting Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) & BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.3% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of BSQUARE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cass Information Systems and BSQUARE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cass Information Systems and BSQUARE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $148.27 million 5.65 $30.27 million N/A N/A BSQUARE $73.41 million 0.26 -$13.74 million N/A N/A

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 19.85% 13.07% 1.80% BSQUARE -21.98% -56.31% -29.13%

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats BSQUARE on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management. Its DataV solution is used in various industrial sectors and vertical markets, such as commercial transportation, oil and gas extraction, manufacturing, water and power, and other vertical markets. The company's software products also include HTML5 Rendering Engine; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, corporate enterprises, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

