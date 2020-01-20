Contrasting Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) & Bellatrix Exploration (NASDAQ:BXEFF)

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Torchlight Energy Resources and Bellatrix Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Torchlight Energy Resources currently has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 335.11%. Given Torchlight Energy Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Torchlight Energy Resources is more favorable than Bellatrix Exploration.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Bellatrix Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources -528.13% -28.59% -12.98% Bellatrix Exploration -394.39% -148.36% -70.29%

Risk & Volatility

Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Bellatrix Exploration’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources $1.28 million 38.15 -$5.81 million N/A N/A Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million 0.06 -$112.90 million N/A N/A

Torchlight Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bellatrix Exploration.

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources beats Bellatrix Exploration on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

