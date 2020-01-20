Cranswick (LON:CWK) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,100

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its price objective raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,300 ($43.41)) on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,170 ($41.70).

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 3,694 ($48.59) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,288.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,986.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,724 ($48.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cranswick’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

