Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $37,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,340.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $165.54 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $165.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.4493 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.