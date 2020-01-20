Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $39,000 Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 16.4% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Prospect Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 42,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSEC. BidaskClub downgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.