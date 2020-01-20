Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 464 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

