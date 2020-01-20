Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 178.6% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $481.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.18.

Shares of SHOP opened at $454.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.87. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $154.10 and a 12-month high of $458.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

