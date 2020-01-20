Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €15.30 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENGI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.33 ($18.98).

Get Engie alerts:

EPA:ENGI opened at €15.20 ($17.67) on Friday. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The company has a 50-day moving average of €14.61 and a 200 day moving average of €14.23.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.