Credit Suisse Group Trims John Wood Group (LON:WG) Target Price to GBX 510

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective (down previously from GBX 370 ($4.87)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 512.27 ($6.74).

LON:WG opened at GBX 393.20 ($5.17) on Friday. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 314 ($4.13) and a one year high of GBX 598.60 ($7.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 373.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 405.25.

In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £2,521.95 ($3,317.48).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

