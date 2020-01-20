Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CREE. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Charter Equity assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of CREE opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cree has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $91,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cree by 169.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cree during the second quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Cree by 2,777.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

