Critical Survey: Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) vs. Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Perdoceo Education and Aspen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aspen Group has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.99%. Given Aspen Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Perdoceo Education.

Volatility and Risk

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Group has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Aspen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 9.20% 26.01% 18.18% Aspen Group -16.23% -25.81% -14.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Aspen Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Aspen Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $581.30 million 2.28 $55.18 million $1.05 17.93 Aspen Group $34.03 million 4.31 -$9.28 million ($0.50) -15.30

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Group. Aspen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perdoceo Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Aspen Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc. provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2018, it had 7,057 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

