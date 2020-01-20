CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CYRX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut CryoPort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.03 million, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.79. CryoPort has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $1,998,532.80. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton purchased 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $52,219.36. Insiders have sold 150,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,533 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the second quarter worth about $404,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CryoPort during the third quarter worth about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in CryoPort by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

