CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,470 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in CSX by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $76.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.