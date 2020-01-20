CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Cowen

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $83.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSX. Argus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. CSX has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1,402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877,188 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 28,294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,389,000 after buying an additional 4,076,669 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after buying an additional 2,197,670 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after buying an additional 1,700,080 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,508,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

