Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.39. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

