Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CUBI opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $701.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.09. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

