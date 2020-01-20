CVB Financial (CVBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CVB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVBF stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. CVB Financial has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

