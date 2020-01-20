CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.08 million, a PE ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.17. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 105.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

