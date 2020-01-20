Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Earning Extremely Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

LON DAL opened at GBX 427.75 ($5.63) on Monday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52-week low of GBX 379.50 ($4.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 535 ($7.04). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 454.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 444.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $791.77 million and a PE ratio of 9.70.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,891 ($13,011.05).

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

