Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DENN. TheStreet downgraded Denny’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CL King initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

DENN stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.06.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 725,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Denny’s by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

