Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €68.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €68.00 ($79.07) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) target price on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.99 ($75.57).

ETR KRN opened at €70.20 ($81.63) on Monday. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a fifty-two week high of €88.85 ($103.31). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.19.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

