Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €50.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €56.56 ($65.77).

RNO stock opened at €39.26 ($45.65) on Thursday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($117.09). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €48.87.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

