Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €8.20 by Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €8.20 ($9.53) price target from Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DBK. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.32 ($7.35).

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at €7.47 ($8.68) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.87. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

