Deutsche Bank Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Hold

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the airline’s stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUV. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.18.

NYSE:LUV opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,663 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 277,603 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,087 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

