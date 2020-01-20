Deutsche Bank Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV)

Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of ADV stock opened at €7.88 ($9.16) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.71 million and a P/E ratio of 49.25. ADVA Optical Networking has a fifty-two week low of €5.57 ($6.48) and a fifty-two week high of €9.82 ($11.42).

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

