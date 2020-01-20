Devon Energy (DVN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN):

1/14/2020 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2019 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2019 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $25.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.42. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,159,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,720,000 after buying an additional 694,323 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,089,000 after buying an additional 5,755,255 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after buying an additional 334,804 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after buying an additional 73,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after buying an additional 2,102,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

