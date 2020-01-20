Diageo (LON:DGE) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Independent Research set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,437.33 ($45.22).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,281 ($43.16) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,170.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,269.46. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Insiders have bought a total of 793 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

