DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.25 ($17.73) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €19.40 ($22.56) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIC Asset currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.47 ($19.15).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

ETR:DIC opened at €15.68 ($18.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €9.23 ($10.73) and a 1-year high of €16.20 ($18.84).

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.