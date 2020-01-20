DIC Asset’s (DIC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.25 ($17.73) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €19.40 ($22.56) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.47 ($19.15).

ETR DIC opened at €15.68 ($18.23) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.59. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of €9.23 ($10.73) and a fifty-two week high of €16.20 ($18.84).

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

