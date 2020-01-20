Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) versus LiveRamp (OTCMKTS:RAMP) Financial Analysis

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Digerati Technologies and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp 0 0 4 1 3.20

LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. Given LiveRamp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.9% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -83.74% N/A -118.59% LiveRamp 280.55% -10.49% -8.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and LiveRamp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.04 million 0.24 -$4.52 million N/A N/A LiveRamp $285.62 million 10.85 $1.03 billion ($1.37) -33.40

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Digerati Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

