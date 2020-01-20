DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $141.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $132.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an overweight rating to an equal rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $162.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $124.44 on Thursday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $136.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.