Diploma (LON:DPLM) Given New GBX 1,760 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DPLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diploma to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diploma to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,582.50 ($20.82).

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 1,937 ($25.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 1,246 ($16.39) and a one year high of GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,968.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,683.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 35.41.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Analysts expect that Diploma will post 6497.0004788 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $8.50. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson purchased 8,173 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, with a total value of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

