Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOOM shares. Sidoti set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $44.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $643.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. Dmc Global has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $76.68.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Dmc Global’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 115.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,942,000 after buying an additional 1,140,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 28.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 882,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,909,000 after buying an additional 196,679 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 262.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 448,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,296,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

