Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Dotdigital Group alerts:

Dotdigital Group stock opened at GBX 102 ($1.34) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.70. The company has a market cap of $303.84 million and a P/E ratio of 36.43. Dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.