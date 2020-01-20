Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.89

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$8.89 ($6.30) and last traded at A$8.76 ($6.21), with a volume of 289663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$8.76 ($6.21).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$7.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Downer EDI (ASX:DOW)

Downer EDI Limited operates as a services provider in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Southern Africa. Its Transport segment engages in road, rail infrastructure, bridge, airport, and port businesses; and provides earthworks, civil construction, asset management, maintenance, surfacing and stabilization, open space and facilities management, and rail track signaling and electrification works services, as well as supplying bituminous products and logistics services.

